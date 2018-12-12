Rangers' advice for the 10,000 fans travelling to Vienna for Europa League clash

Around 10,000 Rangers fans are expected to travel to Vienna for the club's crucial Europa League clash.

Steven Gerrard's men will qualify for the group stages of the competition with a win over Rapid Vienna at the Allianz Stadion on Thursday.

The Austrians have confirmed that the match at the 28,000-capacity ground is a sell-out.

Andy Marek, the club manager, told the official website: "Big thanks to all who will be there and supporting our team! All who have not received tickets: We are sold out completely, there are also no tickets left on the day of the match."

However, officially Rangers have sold just over 2,000 for the clash, although fans of the side have bought tickets in other sections. The club have confirmed that they will make arrangements for those fans to sit near or beside the away end.

With so many expected to travel Rangers have advised fans without tickets to not go to the ground.

"For those attending Vienna without tickets, we would encourage all supporters to enjoy the city, take in the sights and continue to represent Rangers Football Club in the best way possible," read a message on the club's website.

"If you do not have an official ticket for the game, please do not go to the Allianz Stadion as there are no tickets available.

"We would encourage supporters to follow local authority advice and enjoy the areas such as Scheweden Platz which have many bars and restaurants where you can watch the game and enjoy the company of your fellow supporters."