Rangers ace Ryan Kent defended by Steven Gerrard over Scott Brown ‘punch’

Steven Gerrard has leapt to the defence of Rangers attacker Ryan Kent.

The on-loan Liverpool ace was issued with a notice of complaint from the Scottish FA on Tuesday following a bust-up with Scott Brown during Celtic’s recent 2-1 win in the Old Firm derby.

Rangers' Ryan Kent clashes with Celtic's Scott Brown. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Kent was charged with violent conduct and faced a possible two-match ban. He knocked the Celtic captain to the ground when he was trying to get the ball to restart the game in the aftermath of James Forrest’s late winner.

Rangers appealed the charge, meaning the winger was able to face Hearts on Wednesday night, a match which they won 3-0.

Speaking ahead of the club’s trip to Motherwell on Sunday, Gerrard defended his player and felt pictures of the incident don’t paint the real picture.

He said: “We have our version of events on Ryan Kent, we have challenged it and we will wait and see. We don’t think it was in the face and the photo makes it look worse than it was.”