Rangers ace Lassana Coulibaly sent for scan on injured thigh

Rangers midfielder Lassana Coulibaly is having a scan on the thigh injury which forced him to miss Thursday’s Europa League clash in Maribor.

Lassana Coulibaly suffered the injury in the final moments of Rangers' 2-0 win over St Mirren. Picture: SNS

The on-loan Angers player dropped out with a thigh injury before Rangers secured a goalless draw which set up a play-off against Russian side Ufa.

Manager Steven Gerrard, whose side face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the Betfred Cup on Sunday, said: “We will find out more today. He has got a scan just to check the injury out as a precaution. We don’t think it’s a serious problem but he’s an important player for us so we want to check it out just to see if there is any damage in there.

“That was thrown upon us Thursday morning that he wasn’t available but I thought the lads handled it very, very well.”