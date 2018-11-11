Rangers 7-1 Motherwell: Gers crush 10-man ‘Well as Stephen Robinson sent to stand

Motherwell had midfielder Carl McHugh and manager Stephen Robinson sent off as they crashed to a 7-1 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox.

With the scores tied at 1-1 following strikes by Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield and Motherwell’s Curtis Main, McHugh received a second yellow card in the 34th minute after being adjudged to have handled in the box by referee Craig Thomson.

Stephen Robinson quickly followed him down the tunnel after an exchange of words between both benches and his team succumbed to Rangers’ pressure after James Tavernier netted the penalty.

Alfredo Morelos soon made it three and Eros Grezda starred in the second half, setting up goals for Glenn Middleton and Arfield before hitting two himself.

The resounding win moved Rangers up to third place in the Ladbrokes Premiership, just two points behind new leaders Celtic.

Steven Gerrard’s side were able to brush off their 4-3 Europa League defeat by Spartak Moscow with the help of four changes. Andy Halliday, Joe Worrall, Ryan Jack and Grezda came in for defenders Jon Flanagan and Connor Goldson, midfielder Lassana Coulibaly and the suspended Daniel Candeias.

Arfield gave Rangers the lead in the eighth minute when he ran on to Tavernier’s lofted ball and had time and space to place the ball beyond Trevor Carson.

McHugh came close from long range but the hosts were getting into good positions down the right and Morelos headed just over from Grezda’s cross.

But Motherwell came into the game as Rangers became sloppy in possession in their own half and the visitors levelled in the 25th minute. Ryan Bowman turned Nikola Katic and squared for Main to prod home from close range.

McHugh received his first booking in the 30th minute for a challenge on Morelos and he was off moments later after sliding along the ground with his arms above his head in a bid to block Halliday’s shot. Thomson decided the Irishman was guilty of deliberate handball and flashed a second yellow card.

It was the sixth red card Thomson has issued to Motherwell players in 15 months and the referee immediately added Robinson to his list. The Fir Park boss was punished after reacting angrily towards Rangers technical coach Tom Culshaw during a disagreement between both benches.

Tavernier converted the penalty and Morelos headed home Middleton’s corner three minutes later to make the three points all-but secure.

Motherwell brought on midfielder Andy Rose for striker Bowman at half-time in a damage-limitation move but they were pulled apart after the break.

Morelos went off early in the second half for Kyle Lafferty moments after the Colombian went down holding his thigh following a challenge which earned Peter Hartley a booking.

But the hosts’ cutting edge was unaffected. Grezda set up two goals in two minutes for Middleton and Arfield either side of the hour mark as both midfielders swept home square balls.

The winger then turned goalscorer himself, side-stepping two Motherwell players before drilling underneath Carson in the 68th minute and heading home Tavernier’s cross seven minutes later.

The teams were evened up with 10 minutes left when Rangers substitute Serge Atakayi went off injured but the pattern of play remained the same.