Punished Rangers duo arrive at Hampden for SPFL hearing

Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace have arrived at Hampden Park for the three-day hearing into Rangers’ handling of the pair after a rumoured bust-up last season.

Kenny Miller, pictured, arriving for the hearing. Picture: SNS

The pair are alleged to have undermined manager Graeme Murty in the aftermath of the Ibrox side’s 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic last term.

Rangers decided to suspend and fine the two veterans for the incident, though they’ve maintained their innocence.

For Miller it meant the end of his Ibrox career as his contract expired in the summer, while Wallace has yet to feature under new boss Steven Gerrard.

Joining them at Hampden for the first day of the hearing was Fraser Wishart, the chief executive of PFA Scotland, and Scotland’s representative of FIFPro, the international footballers’ union, Tony Higgins.