‘Progress in Europe must be Rangers aim’ says Jamie Murphy

Jamie Murphy believes Rangers have to get through European qualifying next season to show they are fully rehabilitated after the financial meltdown of 2012.

The 28-year-old attacker has joined the Ibrox side on loan from Brighton but the deal will be made permanent in the summer and he has lofty ambitions. He insists he is ready to help Rangers back to their previous standing in the game by winning domestic trophies and making an impact in Europe.

Rangers last won a major honour in 2011 when Walter Smith delivered a third successive league title and it was in 2009 when they last lifted the Scottish Cup – clearly a more viable target this season.

The Ibrox side were humiliated in Uefa League qualifying this season when Pedro Caixinha presided over the utterly embarrassing exit at the hands of Luxembourg’s Progres Niederkorn.

Murphy said: “I want to win trophies, that is what everyone wants to do in their career.

“I want to achieve things and to win things. You want to be remembered when you do eventually leave. That is what Rangers are all about – trying to win things.

“I have always enjoyed playing in Europe. I have been lucky enough to play in a good Motherwell side who got into Europe a couple of times. I got a few goals also which was good.

“European ties are massive for players and the club so that is an aim. That is all Rangers have ever known and is what we are trying to achieve.

“I am sure I am no different to anyone else in that dressing room.”

Murphy will make his first appearance in tomorrow’s Florida Cup meeting

with Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro at Orlando City’s

stadium.

However, his first competitive game will be at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh on

21 January.

Murphy, who played in the 2013 Scottish Cup final with Motherwell, said: “It is a competition I enjoy.

“It was always one I looked forward to. It is good to try to get to finals and to try to win things. That is what you want in your career.”