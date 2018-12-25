‘Not for sale’ Alfredo Morelos compared to Torres, Suarez and Fowler

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has compared his team’s leading goalscorer, Alfredo Morelos, to Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Robbie Fowler, whom he played alongside for Liverpool and underlined his determination to hold on to the club’s biggest asset.

The Colombian striker’s brace at McDiarmid Park saw Rangers come from behind to win 2-1 against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Sunday, taking his goals total for the season to 19.

Gerrard concedes it would be unusual if that form had not attracted the interest of wealthier predators but he vowed there would be no repeat of this year’s January transfer window, when reports of big-money bids from Chinese clubs clearly had a deleterious impact on the 22-year-old’s performances.

“I’m not resistant to bids but I won’t have his head turned in January; that’s simple,” he said. “He won’t be going anywhere. The player knows what I think on that situation. I understand and respect that there will be bids, of course there will, but there will be bids for all top players around the world.

“There’s nothing you can do about that as a manager but what I don’t want is for someone to turn his head