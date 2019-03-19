No SFA action: Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is free to face Celtic

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is free to face Celtic after no disciplinary action was raised following his tangle with Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot at the weekend.

The Ibrox forward appeared to lift his arms to Broadfoot - following the half-time whistle of the 1-1 Ladbrokes Premiership draw at Ibrox on Saturday - after it looked like the Killie stopper stood on his heel.

However, neither Morelos nor Broadfoot will be cited due to insufficient evidence available to the Scottish Football Association’s compliance officer.

The 22-year-old Colombia attacker will be available for the trip to Parkhead on March 31, following the international break, while Broadfoot is clear to face Hamilton the previous day.