Michael Gove mocks Rangers for exiting Europe faster than UK

Leading Conservative Brexiteer Michael Gove mocked Rangers yesterday for exiting Europe faster than the UK

Following Rangers’ 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rapid Vienna on Thursday, the UK Environment Secretary joked at a charity lunch: “It’s a particular pleasure to be in Glasgow.

“As you may know I am not a Rangers fan, but I am looking forward to talking to Steven Gerrard later.

“He’ll be able to explain to me how you can exit from Europe before Christmas in good order.”

Gove was speaking at the Scottish Journalists’ Charity Lunch and his comments came in the wake of defeat for Steven Gerrard’s men in Austria. The result meant Rangers finished third in their Europa League group behind Vienna and Villarreal