Lassana Coulibaly ‘thought Rangers interest was a prank call’

Rangers new boy Lassana Coulibaly admits he thought he was on the end of a wind-up when he got a phone call from Steven Gerrard.

The 22-year-old, who signed a season-long loan deal with the Ibrox club today from Ligue 1 side Angers, told Rangers TV that he received a call from the new Gers boss when he was in Mali.

Lassana Coulibaly in action for Mali against Egpyt. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

The midfielder added: “The manager can help me to develop my football and I watched him when he was at Liverpool.

“I spoke to him when I was in Mali and he asked me if I wanted to join [Rangers], and I said yes - although I was worried it wasn’t actually him [on the phone].”

The Light Blues’ eighth summer signing continued: “Rangers are a good team and I knew the name before Gerrard came in. I know the team are in the Europa League and I know there is a big rivalry with Celtic.”

The Mali international, capped nine times by his country, said he was eager to do something memorable at Ibrox that would have fans talking about it “in years to come”.

Coulibaly said: “I am a midfielder and I am physically strong. I like to try and go and win the ball back for my team. I want to do something here and in years to come, the fans will talk about it.

“I think playing for a big team is nice as everyone wants to play for the big teams.”

