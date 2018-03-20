Kris Boyd: Joey Barton can’t talk - he was a failure at Rangers

Kris Boyd has hit back at Joey Barton after the TalkSport pundit launched a stinging criticism of Scottish football.

Joey Barton played five league games for Rangers. Picture: John Devlin

The former England international, who spent a brief period with Rangers in 2016, said the standard north of the border was “pathetic”.

Barton made the comments despite receiving criticism for his play with the Ibrox club before a falling out with manager Mark Warburton saw him return down south.

Appearing on BBC’s Sportsound programme, Boyd pointed to the ex-Manchester City star’s poor performance during his time in Scotland and believes he made the remarks solely to draw attention to himself.

Boyd told BBC Sportsound: “For me, you don’t hear me harping on about Middlesbrough. Why? Because I don’t want to bring it up because I was a failure.

“You don’t really hear me harping on about Turkey. Why? Because I was a failure.

“Rangers got beat 5-1 the game he played. We also played against them a couple of weeks before that and we should have beaten them as well.

“But what I can remember from that night was, you know, he’s talking about players not seeing passes. Well no wonder because he nearly hit the corner flag with every one he had.

“All he did was chip it into the corner and hope for wingers to go and chase it.

“What annoys me most about Joey Barton is that he’s a very intelligent guy that speaks well but when he comes on a radio station and behaves the way he behaves, trying to get attention, trying to get people to phone in, for me I don’t really pay much attention to it.”

