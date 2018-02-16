Josh Windass signs one-year contract extension with Rangers

Rangers have confirmed that attacker Josh Windass has signed a one-year contract extension.

The new deal will see Windass stay at Ibrox until the summer of 2021.

Josh Windass celebrates scoring against Ayr United in the Scottish Cup. Picture: PA

Speaking to RangersTV, Windass said: “I feel I have been playing in the position I like to play in, and I feel I have improved in terms of goals and assists.

“I want to hit 20 goals this season, so hopefully I can get that before the end of the campaign. It’s a big ask but hopefully I can do it.”

The 24-year-old is the second Gers player to commit his future to the club this week, after James Tavernier extended his stay at Ibrox.

The son of former Aberdeen and Bradford striker Dean, Windass joined Rangers from Accrington Stanley in July 2016 after earlier signing a pre-contract agreement in January.

He has made 57 appearances for Rangers since joining, scoring 13 goals - the majority of which have come this season under Graeme Murty.

Windass continued: “In every area, you have always got to improve, even on your strengths. I look to improve my weaknesses too every day on the training pitch, and I’ll be looking to do that towards the end of the season.

“The facilities here speak for themselves and the squad and staff we have here just now have full belief in me to go and be a good player.”

Windass scored a hat-trick in Rangers’ 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Fraserburgh, and has started every game of Graeme Murty’s tenure.

He is second in the Scottish Premiership assists table, behind Ibrox team-mate Daniel Candeias.