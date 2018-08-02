Jermain Defoe rules out transfer deadline day move to Rangers

Jermain Defoe has insisted he will not be leaving Bournemouth for Rangers.

Evergreen striker Defoe scotched rumours he could link up with former England team-mate Steven Gerrard in Glasgow.

The 35-year-old hitman insisted he is happy at Bournemouth, and admitted he has no intentions of slowing down.

Asked if he could envisage a last-gasp deadline move to rival his switch from West Ham to Tottenham in 2004, Defoe replied: “No way, I’ve been there, done that.

“I’ve always been one of those players, even when I see rumours that I always try to focus on the club you’re at, you’ve got a job to do, you’re here, you’re happy, and that’s it.

“The speculation is just part and parcel of it though, everyone gets it and you just get your head down, work hard and get ready for the season.”

Addressing rumours linking him to Rangers, Defoe continued: “I saw some of that, but again, that’s just something I’ve always had.

“Even when I’ve been at clubs and played every game, you’ll always find something, especially with social media now.

“I’ve played with Steven Gerrard and we’ve got the same agent.

“I’m just like everyone else, you see things on Twitter and in the papers, but that’s it really.”

Defoe thinks his days of last-gasp deadline-day dashes are behind him.

“It’s a nightmare, getting changed in the car!” he said.

“When I signed for Tottenham I was round the corner from White Hart Lane, and I had to put my suit on in the car.

“I got the phone call I think Sunday night, I was told ‘Tottenham want you’, and I thought ‘wow’.

“When I went to Portsmouth, I was at my mum’s house and had to rush there;

Harry (Redknapp) said ‘don’t worry about the medical, you’re fit, just sign!’

“Because he knew me from a kid he just wanted me to sign.

“But when you’re settled at a club it’s always exciting to see who goes where. But it can be mad.”

Defoe is in the midst of his 19th pre-season as a professional, and will turn 36 in October. But with two years still to run on his Bournemouth contract, he wants to play on as long as possible.

“For me the main thing is just being sharp, getting into positions where I’m going to score,” said Defoe.

“Ryan Giggs played in the Premier League until he was 40, but at the same time this is what I love doing, and if I’m still able to do it, then I’ll keep going.

“I’ve got two years left, the medical team know what I need, the nutritionist, the chef and the manager as well.

“In terms of goals as you get older you don’t think you’re going to get less goals because nothing changes.

“It’s instinctive, if you get the chances it doesn’t matter what age you are.

“I’m in the right team, I’ve got the right players around me and the right intensity.”

