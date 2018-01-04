Jamie Murphy to undergo medical at Rangers after fee agreed

Have your say

Jamie Murphy will undergo a medical with Rangers later on Thursday afternoon, according to various reports.

Jamie Murphy looks set to sign for Rangers. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox club have agreed a fee of around £1million for the attacker from English Premier League side Brighton.

Murphy helped the South Coast club to promotion last season but has fallen out of favour under manager Chris Hughton, and hasn’t featured since September.

Unless the deal falls through, he’ll become Graeme Murty’s second new addition of the January transfer window after midfielder Sean Goss arrived on loan from QPR yesterday.

Murphy came through the ranks at Motherwell, starring for the Fir Park club for seven years before landing a move to Sheffield United in 2013. He signed for Brighton two years later.

The 28-year-old can operate either on the wing or up front.

He made 14 appearances for Scotland’s under-21 side earlier in his career but has yet to earn a senior cap.

