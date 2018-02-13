James Tavernier close to new and improved Rangers contract - reports

Have your say

James Tavernier is set to sign a new and improved contract with Rangers, according to the Daily Record

James Tavernier captained Rangers against Ayr United. Picture: SNS

The right-back recently entered talks on an extension. The club are keen to keep the player past the summer of 2019, when his current deal expires.

He will be rewarded for his stellar play this season with improved terms and a contract until 2021.

The 26-year-old was handed the captain’s armband for Sunday’s Scottish Cup victory over Ayr United, a result which pushed Rangers into the quarter-finals.

Tavernier has made 126 appearances since signing from Wigan Athletic in 2015. He was recently linked with a move to Sunderland during the January window.

