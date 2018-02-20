In pictures: The evolution of Ibrox Stadium through the years

Opened as Ibrox Park in 1899, Ibrox Stadium is one of the great coliseums of Scottish football and has witnessed many memorable matches as well as being graced by royalty, legendary acts such as Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart and Elton John, and athletes from various sports disciplines outside of football.

1872 - Glasgow Rangers played its first match against Callander FC on Glasgow Green, in the following years, the team would play at a number of venues around the city including Burnbank, Kinning Park and Cathkin Park (the home of Third Lanark).

1887 - The team move to the Ibrox area, playing at a site close to the current stadium.

1899 - Rangers decide to construct a new stadium, raising funds by forming a limited company. An oval shaped Ibrox Park is built from the proceeds with the pitch surrounded by a track, and a pavilion and one stand constructed on one side for spectators.

1902 - Newly built wooden terracing at the park collapses, despite passing safety tests by local surveyors, killing 26 people and injuring more than 500 during an international match between Scotland and England.

1902-1910 - Rangers remove the wooden terracing, which was by that time considered to be unsafe (though the reason for the 1902 disaster was never investigated fully) before expanding the stadium using sounder earth based terracing to create a 63,000 capacity ground.

1928 - New main stand unveiled after it was constructed by architect Archibald Leitch

1939 - A game against Celtic attracts a crowd of 118,567, the record attendance for any league match played in Britain.

1953 - Floodlights first used during a friendly against Arsenal.

1956 - The first floodlit Scottish league match played at Ibrox.

1961 - A barrier collapses on Stairway 13, resulting in a crush, killing two fans.

1971 - 66 people die of asphyxiation due to crush on Stairway 13 in what would go on to become known as the Ibrox disaster.

1977 - After years of planning and trips to study similar structures in Germany, such as the Westfalenstadion, home ground of Borussia Dortmund, Rangers took a huge risk spending £6m in entirely redesigning and modernising their stadium to make it a safer environment at the behest of manager Willie Waddell with only the main stand of the old Ibrox Park to remain after the redesign.

1978 - East terracing removed and replaced with the Copland Road stand.

1979 - New stand replaces West terracing.

1981 - Redevelopment is completed with the replacement of the Centenary Stand by the 10,300 capacity Govan Stand

1987 - Main Stand becomes a Category B listed building in 1987.

1989 - The upgrading of the stadium including the introduction of computerised ticketing and CCTV puts Ibrox at the forefront of stadium management.

1988 - David Murray assumes control building £4 million Argyle House extension behind the Govan Stand.

1991 - £20 million Club Deck opens.

1997 - Renovations complete with Ibrox park officially renamed Ibrox Stadium with a capacity of just over 50,000.

2001 - Statue to John Greig unveiled on the 30th anniversary of the Ibrox Disaster, listing the names of the 66 fans who died on the plinth.

2006 - The Main Stand renamed the Bill Struth Main Stand

2014 - The club pay tribute to club legend Sandy Jardine by renaming the Govan Stand in his honour.