In pictures: How Rangers are likely to line up next season

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard gave fans a reason to get excited ahead of the new season with a 6-0 friendly victory over Bury on Friday night.

There were goals for new boys Nikola Katic and Scott Arfield in the resounding win in front of a crowd of more than 40,000, as supporters were given an indication of what can be expected in terms of style and system.

While the team will be in European action before the league campaign gets underway, what is the likely line-up for the trip to Aberdeen on the opening weekend of the season,?

Seven players have been recruited with more to come. It has left Gerrard with a large squad, especially if there are plans to integrate some of the promising young talent in the club’s ranks like Glenn Middleton.

Bruno Alves is primed to leave, while the likes of Lee Hodson, Fabio Cardoso and Eduardo Herrera are all unlikely to have a Rangers future.

It would still leave certain areas very competitive, namely the centre of midfield, and others understaffed, namely centre-back but on paper a strong starting XI.