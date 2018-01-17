Ian McCall claims Rangers target Jordan Jones ‘isn’t worth £300k’

Ian McCall has sparked controversy after claiming that Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones isn’t worth the £350,000 offered by Rangers - and is worth less than half that sum.

Ayr United boss Ian McCall made the comments on BBC Sportsound. Picture: SNS Group

McCall - manager of Killie’s rivals Ayr United - was speaking on BBC Sportsound earlier this week and claimed that the 23-year-old wideman lacks an end product.

Jones was part of the Kilmarnock team defeated by the Honest Men in a Betfred Cup tie during the summer, and McCall pulled no punches when speaking about the player on radio.

“I’ve seen him in one game against us,” McCall said.

“He’s got pace, he plays out wide. He was their main threat but he didn’t really do anything. There was no end product.

Jordan Jones in action for Kilmarnock against Rangers. The Ibrox club put in a bid for the winger that was turned down. Picture: SNS Group

“I think [Rangers] were well off the mark [with their offer] - I’d pay £150,000 for him,” McCall claimed.

Rugby Park boss Steve Clarke hit out at the offer from Rangers, branding it ‘nowhere near acceptable.’

Clarke added: “I would be a little bit sad if I was the player, to be honest, that the bid was so low. It was an easy one for the club to turn down.”

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd also had sharp words for the Ibrox side, adding: “There’s one club unsettling everybody; if they want players then pay the money and come and take them.

“There’s no point in dropping phone calls in here saying they want to do this or that. If you want something you go and get it.

“We all know how football works. If a deal has been agreed and Jordan is happy with it, then go and pay the price to the football club. If Rangers want Jordan they’ll need to pay the money.”

