Hurt Kenny Miller claims his character has been ‘defamed’

Kenny Miller says he is defending himself against the “defamation of my character” following his acrimonious departure from Rangers.

The striker and his then Ibrox team-mate Lee Wallace were suspended and fined following an alleged dressing-room bust-up with then manager Graeme Murty in the aftermath of the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic in April.

Miller’s Rangers contract expired at the end of the season and the 38-year-old has admitted it was not the way he wanted to leave the club. The striker was in his third spell at Rangers.

Miller and Wallace have enlisted the help of the players’ union and are appealing the fine. The case has been referred to the Scottish Professional Football League.

“It is to defend myself against the allegations and the defamation of my character, which has happened twice this season,” Miller told BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme.

Miller was dropped by former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha earlier in the season amid claims of a leak from the dressing-room.

“We are disputing the fine and we’ll just have to see how that goes,” added Miller “It will likely be a longish process.

“I never wanted to leave the club that way considering it’s been eight years’ service to the club, over 300 games, over 100 goals.”