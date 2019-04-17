How many of these 25 Rangers trialists from the past 20 years do you remember? Rangers have taken countless players on trial over the last 25 years - some memorable and others who passed in the blink of an eye. Here's a look at a handful of hopefuls, and where they ended up... 1. Arturo Di Napoli Italian striker given trial in summer 2003 after spells at Napoli, Vicenza, Venezia and Palermo. Joined Messina after his trial and saw out career in Italian lower leagues before entering management other Buy a Photo 2. Alan Wright Diminutive left-back trialled in summer 2003 before joining Sheffield United. Went on to play for Derby, Leeds, Cardiff, Doncaster, Nottingham Forest, Cheltenham and Fleetwood, before stint as Southport manager other Buy a Photo 3. David May Champions League-winner was handed a trial in summer 2003 after leaving Manchester Utd but wasn't offered deal. Moved on to Burnley and Bacup Borough and is now a wine importer. other Buy a Photo 4. David Odonkor German international winger who had trial spell after stints with Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis. Not offered a deal but was forced to retire through injury at 29. Moved into management. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7