Graeme Murty tips Jamie Murphy to be instant hit at Rangers

Graeme Murty is tipping Jamie Murphy to make an immediate and positive impact on Rangers after finally getting his man over the weekend despite some contractual complications.

Murty was hoping to clinch a permanent deal but instead has landed Murphy on loan from Brighton until the end of the season with a clause to buy at that point.

The 28-year-old former Motherwell attacker will arrive at Rangers’ Florida training camp base today and Murty is excited about what lies ahead.

He said: “We hope he’s going to be able to replicate the kind of form that made him a mainstay in the Brighton team last season, a player that was so vital in their successful push for promotion to the Premiership.

“He’s coming back to Scotland a man, he’s not a wee boy any more. He’s a mature athlete, someone who knows himself and knows how to get the best out of himself. We believe he’s someone who can contribute from the get-go in terms of his attributes. Above all that, of course, he was desperate to come, he was desperate to sign for us.

“He’s a Rangers fan and as soon as he knew of our interest he wanted to be here. He’s someone who can broaden our attacking potential and help move the group towards where we want to be.”

Murty had been tracking Murphy for some time and the fact that he is a boyhood Rangers supporter only enhances his suitability.

The Rangers manager said: “He knows what this football club is all about. He’s home-grown and understands what it means to go and play at Ibrox.

“He was Player of the Year for Brighton last year and there’s no doubt he has a steely edge to him.

“Talking to people who I knew who have played alongside him didn’t have a bad word to say about him in terms of his quality and, of course, his character. I know what he’ll bring to the changing room as well as what he’ll bring on the pitch and I don’t think in this day and age you can understate the importance of that.

“It’s important we change the dynamics of our attack slightly, we need more pace and more aggression and I think Jamie will deliver that.

“He’s a dynamic player and that’s what I am looking for.”

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said: “Jamie is a great lad, a fantastic professional and has a desire to play – and while we were in no hurry to see him leave, we do understand his desire to play for his boyhood team and one of the biggest clubs in Scotland.

“He’s been excellent for the club, ever since we signed him from Sheffield United, and wrote himself into club folklore as a crucial part of our promotion-winning side last season.”