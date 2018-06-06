Graeme Murty returns to youth coaching role with Rangers - reports

Graeme Murty has returned to his former role as a youth coach at Rangers, according to the Daily Record.

Graeme Murty returns to Auchenhowie to restart work with Rangers. Picture: SNS

The 43-year-old spent the majority of last season as manager of the first-team, initially on an interim basis after the sacking of Pedro Caixinha before being given the role until the end of the campaign in mid-December.

Despite a sequence of nine victories from ten matches in the new year, Murty was unable to sufficiently improve the fortunes of Rangers as they finished in third place behind Celtic and Aberdeen in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

He was “relieved of his duties” after the 5-0 thumping against Brendan Rodgers’ side in late April. This followed a 4-0 defeat in the Scottish Cup semi-final to the same opposition, a match where Andy Halliday and Daniel Candeias both showed open dissent towards the manager as they were substituted before a post-match bust-up saw Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace suspended by the club.

Many thought that would spell the end of Murty’s career at Ibrox, though the board - after consultation with new manager Steven Gerrard - have decided to allow him to continue his previous work.

