Graeme Murty insists Rangers aren’t finished in the transfer window

Graeme Murty insists work is still going on behind the scenes to strengthen the Rangers first-team squad.

Graeme Murty is hoping for a selection headache. Picture: SNS

The Ibrox side have recruited four players on loan signings in the January transfer window thus far.

The additions of Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin - from QPR, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Norwich, respectively - should improve the strength of a Rangers team which has struggled for consistently this term.

However, the club’s manager reveals they’re not going to stand pat, and with 13 days remaining until the end of the window, enquiries are still being made regarding transfer targets.

He said: “Things are always ongoing in a transfer window. It’s a really busy time and I expect people to come and enquire about some of our players, while I expect to enquire about other players. But I obviously don’t think it’s right to talk about them until it’s done.

“Business is going on behind the scenes and work is being done. Talks and conversations are being had at a high level.

“It’s all to the good and it’s so I have as much of a headache as possible come selection time. We can move forward and we can be better than we were.”

