Graeme Murty holds talks with Josh Windass over gesture to Rangers fans

Graeme Murty will ask Josh Windass to explain his reaction to the Rangers fans after his opening goal in the 2-0 Premiership win over Partick Thistle at Firhill last night, writes Stephen Halliday.

Windass put his fingers to his lips in a shushing gesture as he celebrated the 39th-minute strike which set the Ibrox side on their way to closing the gap on second-placed Aberdeen to three points.

Josh Windass celebrated his goal with a 'shush' gesture. Picture: SNS Group

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t see it,” said Rangers manager Murty. “I’ll talk to him about it and ask why he has done it if he has done it. But, to be perfectly honest, I don’t know why Josh does many of the things that he does. I’ll have a chat to him and see what he meant by it eventually. But let’s talk about the goal. The goal was outstanding.

“The delivery and cross in was great. But then you need to execute and Josh has that execution of the highest order.

“Then in the next breath he will do something that makes you scratch your head. That’s the bit that he has to get right – that’s the bit that’s going to get him to the next level. That’s the bit he needs to sort out.

“When he’s top level, he’s great. It’s the bit that makes you scratch your head that makes people pause about him.”

Partick Thistle boss Alan Archibald was left to rue an offside decision which denied Ryan Edwards a goal while the score was still 0-0.

“I’ve been told it was clearly onside and that’s disappointing,” said Archibald. “We don’t often get those decisions when the linesman is on that side (where the away support are). Maybe it’s coincidental, I’m not sure.”