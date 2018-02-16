Graeme Murty denies Danny Wilson’s claim regarding Rangers exit

Have your say

Graeme Murty has denied Danny Wilson’s claim that he was effectively forced out of Rangers following a U-turn over a new contract.

Danny Wilson left Rangers in the January transfer window. Picture: John Devlin

The centre-back exited Ibrox in the January transfer window after MLS side Colorado Rapids came in with a bid for the player.

Earlier this week, Wilson stated that the reason for his departure was down to the club failing to provide an offer of a new contract, with his deal due to expire this summer.

He even accused director of football Mark Allen of performing a U-turn, promising an offer one day before reneging on it the next.

His former manager, however, insists that was definitely not the case.

Murty said: “I want players here who want to be here. Danny wanted to leave so we helped that happen.

Asked about talk of a new contract for Wilson, he added: “Those discussions were ongoing. The player didn’t want to stay.

“So if he doesn’t want to stay, that’s fine.”

