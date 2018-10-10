Gianluigi Buffon hails Ibrox as one of his favourite grounds

Gianluigi Buffon has included Ibrox in a list of favourite stadiums he’s ever played in.

Gianluigi Buffon hailed the Ibrox atmosphere. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

The World Cup winner with Italy in 2006 twice played at Ibrox as a Parma player at the end of the 20th century.

He also played at Celtic Park as a Juventus player in 2013. However, it was their crosstown rivals he included when answering a question of his favourite arenas in a Q&A on Instagram.

He wrote: “There are a lot of them. Definitely Anfield in Liverpool.

“That was one of the few stadiums – along with Rangers in Glasgow and Fenerbahce in Istanbul – where there was such commotion for the first 15-20 minutes that I had trouble concentrating.”