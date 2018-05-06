Gary McAllister a good fit at Rangers, says Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes that Steven Gerrard has chosen well by naming Gary McAllister as his assistant at Ibrox.

Rodgers appointed the Scot as his first-team coach at Liverpool in the summer of 2015 but his tenure ended when Rodgers was dismissed three months later.

As a Rangers supporter, the 53-year-old, pictured, should be able to help Gerrard when it comes to the nuances of working for one of the country’s biggest clubs.

“Gary came in and was a really good man,” said Rodgers. “He was a wonderful player and then had dipped into management for a spell. I felt it was important at the time that we had someone who had that sort of Liverpool connection. Gary was respected there and could come in and fit comfortably.

“He’s a very amiable guy and he did that. It was unfortunate we didn’t have a long time working together. It was a spell (at Liverpool) that was difficult for everyone involved.

“We had a good pre-season together and got to know each other well and he will offer Steven good insight into the football life up here. He’ll know what the club is like and the demands and expectations. Gary has a good knowledge of Scottish football and the expectancy of Rangers.

“He has a nice way about him, is happy in his life and passionate about football and that shows at work every day.”