Fresh interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos - reports

Rangers will have to brace themselves for fresh interest in striker Alfredo Morelos after it emerged that Fenerbahce are monitoring the striker.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is attracting attention from Turkey. Picture: SNS

Reports in Turkey say the Super Lig side are keen to add the Colombian to their squad after being impressed with his form in Glasgow.

The good news for Gers fans is that the transfer window in Turkey is now closed until the summer and Morelos would not be able to move until then.

The club rejected bids from Chinese side Beijing Rehne for the player in the January transfer window. With the Chinese transfer window still open until the end of February, it had been feared that Morelos could still leave Ibrox. However, it has since been reported that the Super League club have switched their attention to other targets.

Manager Graeme Murty said the 21-year-old had been “confused” by the speculation surrounding his future.

