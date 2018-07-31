Ex-Rangers star Barrie McKay set to move from Nottingham Forest

Former Rangers star Barrie McKay is set to complete a £500,000 transfer to Swansea City, according to the Nottingham Post.

Barrie McKay, left, impressed initially after moving to Nottingham Forest but eventually fell out of favour. Picture: Getty

The 23-year-old made the move down south from Ibrox last summer when he was reunited with old boss Mark Warburton at Nottingham Forest.

While he started well, his form soon tailed off and he was barely seen under new manager Aitor Karanka after the Spaniard took over in January this year.

Forest are expected to recoup the money they spent on the Scottish international.

McKay is understood to have already completed a medical with Swansea and his signing should be confirmed in the next 24 hours.