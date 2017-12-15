Ex-Rangers administrator’s £9m lawsuit to be heard next year

Have your say

A bid by a former Rangers administrator to sue a senior police chief and Scotland’s lord advocate will be heard next year, it has been confirmed.

David Whitehouse, who worked for Duff & Phelps, is seeking action against Police Scotland chief constable Phil Gormley and the Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC.

His Duff & Phelps colleague Paul Clark was also arrested as part of the investigation but charges against the two administrators were dropped.

Whitehouse claims that his detention and subsequent arrest by officers probing Craig Whyte’s takeover of Rangers in 2011 was wrongful, and damaged his professional reputation.

He is also suing Liam Murphy, the procurator fiscal for specialist casework as he claims both police and prosecutors failed to follow the correct legal procedures.

Whitehouse is also arguing that his arrest resulted in a significant loss of income.

Both the chief constable and the Lord Advocate have insisted that correct legal procedure was followed, and want the case dismissed.

And during a hearing a Edinburgh’s Court of Session earlier this week, Judge Lord Brailsford gave the green light for a debate on legal issues surrounding the case to be heard next May.

