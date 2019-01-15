Ex-Manchester United starlet sparks speculation over Rangers move on social media

Ravel Morrison has sparked speculation that he could be set to join Rangers.

Ravel Morrison has sparked speculation over a potential Rangers move. Picture: Refugio Ruiz/Getty

The former Manchester United starlet raised eyebrows on his official Instagram by following Rangers, manager Steven Gerrard and a number of the club’s current players, including Ryan Kent. Joe Worrall and Jon Flanagan.

While Morrison follows a host of fellow footballers on the social media site, including Hearts’ Demetri Mitchell and Dundee United’s Morgaro Gomis, Rangers are only the second football club he has followed, alongside Atlas, who he played for during the 2017-18 season.

Morrison is under contract at Lazio but has yet to play this season having returned from a loan spell with the Mexican side in June.

The 25-year-old has had a somewhat controversial and itinerant career. Regarded as one of the most talented players to emerge from Manchester United’s academy, it was with a tinge of regret that Sir Alex Ferguson saw him depart for West Ham United in 2012.

He told Sam Allardyce, Hammers boss at the time: “I hope you can sort him out, because if you can he’ll be a genius... A brilliant footballer. Brilliant ability. Top class ability. Needs to get away from Manchester and start a new life.”

Morrison has been involved in a number of off-field indiscretions which have affected his career and seen him play less than 120 games, counting Birmingham City, QPR and Cardiff City among his former clubs.