Emerson Hyndman set to return to Rangers on loan - reports

Emerson Hyndman is set to return to Rangers for a second loan spell, according to the Scottish Sun.

Emerson Hyndman performed well for Rangers in a loan spell last season. Picture: SNS

Graeme Murty is said to be a big admirer of the 21-year-old who made five appearances under the Rangers boss when Murty was in interim charge last season.

Hyndman joined in the 2017 January window and would make 17 appearances under three different managers before returning to Bournemouth in the summer.

With the American midfielder having failed to break into the first-team picture on the South Coast, featuring only twice in the cup competitions so far this term, manager Eddie Howe is keen for him to gain further experience.

Hyndman would become the club’s fifth new recruit of the January window after the loan signings of Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin.

