Dates announced for Scottish Cup semi-finals

The Scottish FA has announced the scheduling for next month’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals, with the Celtic v Rangers tie confirmed for Sunday 15 April.

The game at Hampden will kick off at 2.30pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The other semi, between Motherwell and either Aberdeen or Kilmarnock, will be played on Saturday 14 April, also at Hampden.

This game will kick off at 12.15pm and will be screened live on both BBC Scotland and Sky Sports

Aberdeen and Killie draw 1-1 at the weekend and will replay at Rugby Park on Tuesday.

The ticket prices for the semi-finals are:

North & William Hill South Stands - Adults: £30 Concessions*: £15

East & West Stands - Adults: £20 Concessions*: £10

*Concessions: Under-16s & 65 years and over.