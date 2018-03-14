Daniel Candeias extends Rangers stay until summer 2020

Have your say

Daniel Candeias is the latest player to be rewarded with a new Rangers contract after extending his Ibrox deal until 2020.

The Portuguese winger signed a two-year agreement after arriving from Benfica for a £700,000 fee last summer.

New deal: Daniel Candeias celebrates his goal against Celtic. Picture: PA

But his impressive performances for Graeme Murty’s men in that period have already earned him an upgrade to his terms.

The 30-year-old - who leads the Scottish Premiership assist table and scored his sixth goal for the club during Sunday’s Old Firm loss to Celtic - now follows James Tavernier, Josh Windass, Ross McCrorie and Alfredo Morelos, who have all signed new contracts in recent weeks.

The wideman has had spells with Porto, Varzim, Rio Ave, Pacos de Ferreira, Nacional, Portimoense, Benfica, Nurnberg in Germany, Spanish sides Recreativo Huelva and Granada, Alanyaspor in Turkey and French side Metz.

