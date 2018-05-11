Could Rangers be set to sell Josh Windass for £3million?

Burnley and Cardiff City have both been linked with a move for Rangers midfielder Josh Windass.

Rangers' Josh Windass in action with Hearts' Don Cowie (centre) and Marcus Godinho. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

The Scottish Sun is reporting that the English Premier League pair are eyeing a £3million bid for the 24-year-old.

It is believed that would be enough to take the player from Ibrox two years after he initially joined on a free transfer from Accrington Stanley.

Windass has netted 17 goals in all competitions this term but he still endures a complicated relationship with the club’s support.

He signed a new contract just three months ago, committing himself until 2021, though Rangers may welcome the funds from his sale as new boss Steven Gerrard looks to overhaul the squad.

Rangers have been linked with a move for Hibs midfielder John McGinn, who has had a £5million asking price placed on him by the Easter Road side.

