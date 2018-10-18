Confirmed: Barry Ferguson appointed new manager of Kelty Hearts

Barry Ferguson has been confirmed as the new manager of Lowland League side Kelty Hearts.

The former Rangers captain will be joined by Bob Malcolm as his assistant. The old team-mates worked together as part of the management staff at both Blackpool and League Two side Clyde.

Ferguson will officially take charge of the team next week with his first match coming at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Kelty currently sit top of the Lowland League table and will face Peterhead in the Scottish Cup this weekend.

The club heralded the appointment of the ex-Scotland star, saying: “Kelty Hearts Football Club are delighted to announce Barry Ferguson as our new first-team manager.

“Barry will start fully on Tuesday where he will take his first training session. He will be assisted by Bob Malcolm, Murray McDowell and Dave McNeely.

“A big thanks must go to Murray, Dave and the senior players for taking the team the last seven days. They will continue to do so tonight and for Saturday’s big match.”