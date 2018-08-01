Chris Sutton warns Rangers: Kyle Lafferty is ‘a nutter’

Chris Sutton has branded Rangers target Kyle Lafferty “a nutter” and warned the Ibrox club that they would be signing a “ticking time-bomb” if they signed him this summer.

The former Celtic striker turned BT Sport pundit told The Sun that the Northern Irishman would be an “underwhelming signing” if a deal was agreed between the two clubs.

Rangers tested the water with a bid of £200,000 for the former Burnley and Palermo striker - an offer Hearts boss Craig Levein dismissed as “disappointing” - but reports this morning suggest that the Capital club would only be willing to enter negotiations if the Gers made an offer of around £750,000.

Sutton, who reckons Rangers should persist with Alfredo Morelos, added: “I think Kyle Lafferty, over the years, has been a good footballer. But I think it would be an underwhelming signing.

“I don’t think he is as good as Morelos. I know Morelos has his critics about his finishing ability. But I think he is a handful.

“Lafferty, at his age, is a player who really needs to play games. We all know he is a bit of a nutter at times and I’m not so sure he will be the answer for Rangers.”

Steven Gerrard has already brought in 11 new players to Ibrox, among them Umar Sadiq, the Nigerian striker on loan from Roma.

Sutton reckons the former Liverpool captain has made some shrewd moves in the transfer market so far, and believes chasing Lafferty would disrupt what has so far been a good window for the Ibrox side.

“I don’t know if [Lafferty] will be a good influence, but why would you want to chuck in a time-bomb at this stage, when everything seems to be going smoothly?

“The recruitment at Ibrox seems to have been good. Why risk that?”

Sutton, who insists Lafferty stands a much better chance of getting regular gametime if he stays at Tynecastle, also believes Rangers’ opening offer was far too low.

“I’m a big fan of what Lafferty did last season but he’ll stand a better chance of playing games at Hearts than Rangers,” Sutton said.

“And if Rangers did bid £200,000 then that is not enough. Why would Hearts let a player go for that paltry sum? If Rangers do want him then they will have to splash the cash.”

