Midfielder Pena’s contract has been terminated by the Mexican club due to ‘alcohol abuse’, including urinating in a fountain, while staying at the team’s hotel.

The midfielder, who was brought to Rangers by ex-manager Pedro Caixinha during the summer, moved to Cruz Azul to join his former boss after a disappointing spell in Glasgow. However, his time in Mexico has been plagued by difficulties - including being booed by his own fans following lacklustre displays - and last week was seen buying beer straight after training, while still in his club kit. This prompted the club President, Guillermo Alvarez, to announce an investigation into the player’s actions.

It later emerged that Pena had been intoxicated and had been discovered by hotel management urinating in a fountain. The incident, which is believed to have happened on the same day he bought beer, lead to Cruz Azul ripping up the player’s contract.

Following Sunday’s game with Verzcruz Pena will return to Ibrox, where he was an underwhelming presence in the first half of the campaign. He scored five goals in 14 appearances for Rangers, but struggled to live up to his reported £2m price tag. He still has two years left on his contract with the Glasgow club.