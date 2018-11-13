Carlos Pena: It’s back to Rangers for me

Carlos Pena has confirmed he’s on his way back to Rangers.

Carlos Pena will return to Rangers. Picture: SNS/Ross MacDonald

And he is awaiting instructions from Steven Gerrard to discover his future at the Ibrox club.

The Mexican misfit still has 18 months left of his highly-paid deal at Rangers and could even return this week after his second loan deal in a matter of months was torn up.

Pena was told he was surplus to requirements by Mexican club Necaxa after barely featuring for them after arriving from former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha’s club, Cruz Aul, who sacked him after several alcohol-related incidents.

But the 28-year-old was keen to point out that he was not booted out of Necaxa because of poor behaviour suggested by Mexican media and posted a social media video that revealed he was Ibrox-bound.

Pena said: “For me it’s back to Rangers now.

“And we will see in a few days what will happen there.

“I want to thank Necaxa for all the support it gave me, all their people, the president, the players and all the staff that is in this great institution.

“The things that some journalists have said are totally false, I came out very well from the club, I am very happy and very grateful to this institution and all their fans.

“So it’s back to Rangers for me and I send a big hug to all the people who support me.”