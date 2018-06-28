Cardiff City set to trigger release clause of Rangers star - reports

Have your say

Cardiff City are poised to make a move for Rangers midfielder Josh Windass, according to the Daily Express.

Josh Windass is said to have a release clause in his contract. Picture: Michael Gillen

The Welsh club are ready to make a £3million offer which, the Express says, will trigger a release clause in the player’s contract.

Windass had the clause inserted into his deal when he originally signed for the Ibrox side in January 2016 on a pre-contract.

The 24-year-old agreed to a new deal earlier this year. While it wasn’t reported, many Rangers supporters assumed the move was made to remove the release clause.

However, it now seems that the player is still available for the non-negotiable fee.

Windass could still opt to remain at Ibrox and play under new boss Steven Gerrard, though the lure of playing in the English Premier League may prove to be too strong.

The ex-Accrington Stanley star netted 18 times last season after a disappointing debut campaign.

