Brighton say reported Rangers target Jamie Murphy is not for sale

Brighton boss Chris Hughton insists the club are not looking to sell attacker Jamie Murphy.
Rangers are reportedly interested in the former Motherwell ace and are said to be considering a £1.2million offer in the January transfer window.
Murphy has played only five times for the Seagulls this season, the last of which came in late September.
However, Hughton says there is still a future for the 28-year-old at the club.
He told The Argus: “No. At this moment, if I am looking at the options I have in the wide areas, it’s been unfortunate for Jamie.
“Because of what we’ve had and no injuries in that area. He is still very much part of our plans.
“It only takes a lack of form, an injury or a couple of injuries and then he is very much back in the squad.”
