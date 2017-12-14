Blow for Rangers as Graham Dorrans ruled out for further three months

Have your say

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans has been ruled out for another three months through injury.

The 30-year-old recently went under the knife having initially been told the ankle problem would not require surgery.

He hasn’t featured for Rangers since a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock in October, a match which proved to be the last for previous boss Pedro Caixinha.

Dorrans was signed by the Portuguese coach in the summer for a fee of around £1million from Norwich City this past summer.

The former Scottish international has netted five goals, including a double on his debut against Motherwell, in 13 appearances so far.

