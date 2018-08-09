Blackburn eye deadline day move for Rangers keeper Wes Foderingham

Have your say

Wes Foderingham’s career at Ibrox could be coming to an end with Blackburn Rovers poised to swoop for the goalkeeper on deadline day, according to the Daily Express.

Wes Foderingham has slipped down the pecking order at Rangers. Picture: Michael Gillen

The clear No.1 for Rangers over the past three seasons, Foderingham was made surplus to requirements with the arrival of Allan McGregor earlier this summer.

With Jak Alnwick also in reserve, Rangers are open to offers for the 27-year-old.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is said to be an admirer of the former Swindon stopped and is plotting a move before the English transfer window shuts later today.