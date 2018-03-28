Ally McCoist expecting clarity on next Rangers manager

Ally McCoist believes a clearer picture on the identity of the next Rangers manager will emerge imminently – and it could be revealed before the Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final.

A sizeable number of supporters have been swayed away from the idea of Graeme Murty becoming the boss on a permanent basis on the back of defeats to Celtic and Kilmarnock.

McCoist, manager between 2011 and 2014, is not sure that is a fair assertion but he strongly hinted that decisions are being taken behind the scenes in advance of the clash with Celtic at Hampden on 15 April.

He said: “I’d expect a bit of clarity in the coming week. I’m not going to say who should get the job or that Graeme should get it, but I believe there’ll be some clarity and light shed on it in the coming week.

“With respect to Graeme Murty, he’s intelligent enough to know where Rangers are at this moment.”

“You could argue Rangers could have won both the last two Old Firm games with better finishing and a bit of luck.

“But they didn’t. And that’s down to the fact that in some ways they’ve a bit to go. It could’ve worked the other way – they could’ve won both games and people would be getting carried away under false pretences.”

McCoist reckons some fans were in the Murty camp prior to the last two matches and knows that the interim manager has to get back to winning ways at Motherwell on Saturday to bring them back.

He added: “There probably was groundswell of opinion that he might get it longer term but you’re only two games away from that opinion changing with the majority of supporters.

“But I don’t think the Old Firm game or the Kilmarnock defeat has been a major factor.

“The Kilmarnock result could’ve easily happened, considering their form. And against the best team in the country that result could have easily happened.

“The more important thing is that you’d probably be looking for better results and performances against some of the other teams.”

Ally McCoist and Simon Donnelly were speaking at the handover of £15,000 to charity on behalf of St Cadoc’s Youth Club