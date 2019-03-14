Alfredo Morelos: Rangers appeal striker’s yellow card for simulation against Aberdeen

Rangers have lodged an appeal over the yellow card dished out to Alfredo Morelos for simulation in the Ibrox side’s Scottish Cup quarter-final replay defeat to Aberdeen.

The Colombian striker went down in the box as he challenged for the ball with Dons defender Andrew Considine - but match referee Kevin Clancy felt he had dived, and cautioned him.

Alfredo Morelos was booked for diving, but Rangers have appealed the caution. Picture: PA/Robert Perry

But TV footage indicated there had been contact between the two players, prompting the Gers to appeal the 22-year-old’s 17th yellow card of the 2018/19 campaign.

A Scottish FA judicial panel will hear the case on Friday before making a decision on whether the striker was guilty of going down too easily.

If the appeal fails, Morelos will have to sit out Rangers’ next Scottish Cup game.