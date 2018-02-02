Alfredo Morelos demands pay rise from Rangers - reports

Have your say

Alfredo Morelos wants a significant rise on his £7,000-a-week contract at Rangers, according to the Daily Mail.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos on the visiting bench at Fraserburgh's Bellslea Park. Picture: SNS

The Colombian striker was the subject of deadline day interest from clubs in China, with Rangers reported to have rejected an £8million bid for the player.

Manager Graeme Murty said the 21-year-old was “confused” by all the uncertainty, but now that the dust has settled he’s seeking talks with Ibrox chiefs over an improved deal.

He could still leave Rangers before the end of the season as the transfer window in China doesn’t close until 28 February, though Rangers remain committed to keeping their top goalscorer until the summer at the very least.

Morelos signed for Rangers just last summer in a deal worth £1million from Finnish club HJK Helsinki.

