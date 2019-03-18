Alfredo Morelos could miss Old Firm game with Celtic if Rangers ace is cited for Kirk Broadfoot clash

Alfredo Morelos faces a wait to find out if he will be hit with a retrospective ban for clashing with defender Kirk Broadfoot during Rangers’ 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Colombian forward appeared to lash out at the former Gers defender as the players headed to the dressing rooms at half-time during the feisty fixture.

Alfredo Morelos (right) clashes with Kilmarnock's Kirk Broadfoot. Picture: SNS Group

It did look as though Broadfoot had instigated the clash, catching the 22-year-old’s heel, with Morelos then reacting.

Referee Greg Aitken was near to the incident but didn’t take action, and the flashpoint could be reviewed by an SFA disciplinary panel.

If found guilty, the 29-goal striker could miss the next Old Firm game.

Speaking after the match, Gers boss Steven Gerrard said: “I haven’t seen [the incident]. I want Alfredo to keep playing as well as he can and to keep scoring goals.

“I want him to improve his disciplinary record so he can be available more. He knows that.

“But if other players, other teams, are constantly trying to wind him up and he’s getting zero protection then I can’t do anything about it.”

His Killie counterpart Steve Clarke added: “There was an incident. I didn’t see it because I’d already come in to prepare my half time talk but I’ve seen it back on video and there was definitely something that happened.

“We’ll let the people who look at the video decide.”