Dig through the attic and rake through your wardrobe for any forgotten Rangers strips that you may have stashed away - they could be worth a healthy sum.

1. 1990-92 home Sold for: 93. Modelled by a celebrating Ally McCoist this strip recently fetched just shy of 100 SNS other Buy a Photo

2. 1996/97 away Sold for: 110 and 170. This away effort from manufacturers Adidas typically demands a priced over 100. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. 93/94 away Sold for: 65 and 110. This iconic second kit is surprisingly prominent online, with recent listings picking up as much as 110. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. 92/93 home Sold for: 99.60 and 129.99. Another iconic effort from Adidas, this one selling for up to 129.99. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more