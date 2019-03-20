A general view of Ibrox ahead of a night game

18 players who could leave Rangers this summer

As many as 18 players could leave the Rangers first-team squad this summer.

Here's a look at who's going, who's gone and who might be on their way.

Has struggled for gametime following arrival of Glen Kamara, and performance levels of Ryan Jack. Loan is up in the summer.

1. Lassana Coulibaly

Veteran centre-back's deal runs out in the summer - he'll be 40 in December and may want to jack it in, although Steven Gerrard may try to convince him to stay on

2. Gareth McAuley

Versatile full-back hasn't managed to unseat James Tavernier and Borna Barisic and Andy Halliday are preferred at left-back. Contract until 2020 but may seek first-team football

3. Jon Flanagan

Returning from injury but hard to see him becoming a first pick. Contracted until 2020 so may want to use final season to prove himself once fit again

4. Graham Dorrans

