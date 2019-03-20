18 players who could leave Rangers this summer As many as 18 players could leave the Rangers first-team squad this summer. Here's a look at who's going, who's gone and who might be on their way. 1. Lassana Coulibaly Has struggled for gametime following arrival of Glen Kamara, and performance levels of Ryan Jack. Loan is up in the summer. other Buy a Photo 2. Gareth McAuley Veteran centre-back's deal runs out in the summer - he'll be 40 in December and may want to jack it in, although Steven Gerrard may try to convince him to stay on other Buy a Photo 3. Jon Flanagan Versatile full-back hasn't managed to unseat James Tavernier and Borna Barisic and Andy Halliday are preferred at left-back. Contract until 2020 but may seek first-team football other Buy a Photo 4. Graham Dorrans Returning from injury but hard to see him becoming a first pick. Contracted until 2020 so may want to use final season to prove himself once fit again other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5