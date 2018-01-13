Raith still a point clear at top after tousy clash with Ayr

Raith Rovers kept their one-point lead at the top after an ill-tempered 1-1 draw with closest rivals Ayr United at Stark’s Park.

Ayr took the lead when Michael Moffat released Lawrence Shankland and he calmly lobbed the goalkeeper for his 18th goal of the season. Iain Davidson responded but his terrific strike was brilliantly saved by Jack Ruddy.

Greig Spence equalised shortly after the break when he turned the ball home from a Lewis Vaughan free-kick.

Tempers flared as the match wore on with no fewer than seven yellow cards shown but it was Ayr who almost won it when Shankland’s late effort struck the crossbar.

East Fife edged Alloa Athletic 2-1. Mark Lamont opened the scoring four minutes from the break when he burst past three defenders before scoring from an acute angle.

Adam Martin equalised midway through the second half but Mark Dochety put East Fife back in front with 15 minutes left.

Arbroath moved into third with a 2-1 home win over Queen’s Park. Lewis Magee gave Queen’s Park a 12th-minute lead with a decisive finish but Gavin Swankie equalised two minutes from half-time and David Gold won it in the second half.

Stranraer beat Airdrieonians 3-2 in a five-goal thriller. Dale Carrick, pictured, who signed from Livingston in midweek, wasted little time making his mark but Airdrie were caught out when Stephen Okoh equalised from close range.

Okoh scored his second in 61 minutes but the ever-dangerous Wills Furtado equalised moments later. Angus Beith came up with the winning goal for Stranraer after Okoh had set up the opportunity.

Forfar Athletic beat nine-man Albion Rovers 4-2. Mark Millar gave the bottom club the lead with an early penalty but Gary Fisher equalised with his fifth goal of the campaign.

Forfar were back in front midway through the first half when Michael Travis netted and Andy Munro made it 3-1 after the break.

Jason Marr pulled a goal back within a couple of minutes but they were then reduced to nine men after red cards for Michael Hopkins and Alan Trouten before Travis made it 4-2.